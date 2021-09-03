Sunny and beautiful weather for Labor Day weekend; Plus Friday rainfall recap

Conditions this weekend will be beautiful and comfortable Saturday through Monday. We'll start out with overcast to partly cloudy skies early Saturday with skies slowly clearing through the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s with winds around 5-15 mph. Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the middle and lower 70s with sunny skies. Overnight lows will stay steady in the lower 50s and upper 40s Saturday and Sunday nights. Lows Monday into Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. There is a chance of an isolated shower Monday into Tuesday.

Other than the chance of a very isolated shower Monday into Tuesday, dry conditions are expected this weekend through late next week. Highs will be in the middle and lower 70s through Friday next week.

The majority of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa received anywhere from 0.50-1.50" of rainfall Friday morning. The largest reports sent into the weather center came from NW Rochester with reports around 1.30-1.50".

Nick