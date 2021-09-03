SUSPECT AT LARGE: Winneshiek County deputies ask for public’s help in finding wanted man

NEAR DECORAH, Iowa. (KTTC) -- Winneshiek County Deputies are looking for a suspect at large, after he ran away from police near Decorah Friday afternoon. Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him, but are also asking for community members to not approach him.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies tried to stop a vehicle at the Trout River State Fishing Access in Glenwood Township. The man ran away into a secluded and wooded area nearby.

The suspect at large is a white male, last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored t-shirt and a baseball hat.

Officials say to not approach the wanted man and recommend community members to lock the doors to their homes and vehicles. If anyone has a tip on the suspect's whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

According to the Facebook post, another person who was involved has already been taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DNR and Winneshiek County Emergency Management along with the assistance of the Decorah Volunteer Fire Department are searching for the subject with assistance of drone imagining and K9 tracking.