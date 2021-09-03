The deadline is near for Minnesota Lawmakers to make a decision on bonus pay for frontline workers

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- $250 million is being set aside to provide bonus pay for Minnesota frontline workers that put their lives on the line during the pandemic.

"Those are our healthcare workers, our public safety, our police, our ambulance drivers, our firefighters. Those people who were going in not knowing whether there would be the virus there or not," stated Sen. Carla Nelson.

They are also our grocery workers, truck drivers, maintenance workers and teachers.

"Thousands of frontline workers that put their lives on the line day in and day out to provide the services that we needed to move forward as Minnesotans during the pandemic," said Rep. Cedrick Frazier.

In fact, the state of Minnesota designated 1.3 million people as critical workers, and as of right now, the majority of the the frontline worker pay group see every worker receiving a $1,500 check.

"That amounts to two billion dollars. We don't have 2 billion dollars. We have $250 million. So we can't do that. That's just out of the question," stated Rep. Karin Housley.

The group agrees specific criteria should be put in place to narrow down who is considered a frontline worker, but it is still up in the air on whether or not smaller groups should be created based off greater exposure to COVID-19.

"Anybody who left the house and had to go to work, there was increased risk, but is there a further increase of risk that those actually had COVID face to face everyday for prolonged periods of time. There were outbreaks. They had to quarantine from their families for two weeks and then next month another two weeks," said Housley.

The deadline for this decision is this Monday, which is Labor Day.