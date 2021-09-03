The Latest: UN chief to hold meeting on Afghanistan funding

The United Nations chief will convene a ministerial meeting in Geneva on Sept. 13 to seek a swift scale-up in funding to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where nearly half the country’s 38 million people need assistance. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also appeal “for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need.” Dujarric says the U.N. appeal for $1.3 billion for 2021 to help more than 18 million people is just 40% funded, leaving a $766 million deficit. He says, “Afghanistan faces a looming humanitarian catastrophe.”