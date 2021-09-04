Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey has killed six people and injured seven others. Turkish news agency Demiroren reported that the crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying textile factory workers and a train headed to nearby Cerkezkoy on Saturday morning. The news agency says the people who died all were in the minibus, which was dragged in front of the train after the impact. Footage from street cameras aired by TV news channels showed the minibus driver maneuvering around a lowered barrier to cross the tracks before the train struck the vehicle.