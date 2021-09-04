El Salvador court drops ban on presidential reelection

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s top court and its election authority have tossed aside what seemed to be a constitutional ban on consecutive presidential reelection. That sets the stage for President Nayib Bukele to potentially seek a second term in 2024. The court’s Constitutional Chamber told electoral leaders to permit a second term, and the electoral authority announced on Saturday it would accept. The court was recently overhauled by Bukele’s party and the ruling alarmed critics who have long accused the popular leader of authoritarian tendencies and say the ruling is clearly unconstitutional. Until now, courts have interpreted the constitution to forbid presidents from seeking reelection for 10 years.