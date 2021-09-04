Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:16 am Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aitkin 50, Crosby-Ironton 0

Annandale 24, Zimmerman 13

BOLD 22, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 26, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0

Blooming Prairie 57, Hayfield 6

Breck 18, Academy Force 0

Canby 20, Wabasso 8

Cannon Falls 21, St. Charles 6

Cloquet 38, Proctor 6

Concordia Academy 24, St. Croix Lutheran 0

Cook County 52, McGregor 8

Cromwell 13, United North Central 12

Dassel-Cokato 41, Princeton 34

Dawson-Boyd 32, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 8

Deer River 26, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Edgerton/Ellsworth 62, Madelia 8

Elk River 40, Cambridge-Isanti 14

Ely 26, Carlton 6

Fairmont 27, Marshall 7

Faribault 50, Albert Lea 12

Fergus Falls 29, Detroit Lakes 15

Fertile-Beltrami 42, Northern Freeze 14

Fillmore Central 53, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 13

Frazee 29, Parkers Prairie 16

G-F-W 32, Mayer-Lutheran 27

Grand Rapids 24, Mora 0

Hancock 30, Brandon-Evansville 6

Irondale 28, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 16

Jordan 41, Worthington 14

Kasson-Mantorville 31, Byron 21

Kimball 42, Benson 0

Kingsland 16, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0

Lakeview 34, Springfield 32

Lanesboro 28, Grand Meadow 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Southland 26

Litchfield 32, Milaca 8

Mabel-Canton 16, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6

Mahtomedi 37, Apple Valley 7

Mankato East 47, Stewartville 20

Martin County West 47, St. James Area 13

Menahga 30, Bagley 8

Minneapolis Edison 14, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 6

Minneapolis North 41, St. Paul Johnson 0

Monticello 21, Buffalo 7

Moorhead 49, St. Cloud Tech 13

Moose Lake/Willow River 28, Hermantown 21

Mound Westonka 42, North St. Paul 14

Mounds View 31, Totino-Grace 10

Mountain Lake Area 24, Red Rock Central 0

NCEUH 40, Stephen-Argyle 13

Nevis 43, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 23

New Prague 28, Rochester Century 6

New Richland-H-E-G 28, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

New Ulm Cathedral 39, Yellow Medicine East 8

North Branch 32, Pine City 6

Northfield 21, Austin 20

Norwood-Young America 22, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 13

Ottertail Central 22, Breckenridge 8

Park Center 37, Bloomington Kennedy 6

Park Christian 21, Kittson County Central 12

Paynesville 34, Melrose 26

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 31, Chatfield 6

Providence Academy 28, Richfield 8

Randolph 44, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

Robbinsdale Armstrong 23, Waconia 17

Robbinsdale Cooper 43, Orono 27

Rochester Mayo 58, Owatonna 31

Rocori 15, Delano 7

Rushford-Peterson 24, Medford 6

Sauk Centre 34, Montevideo 12

Sauk Rapids-Rice 27, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Spring Grove 14, Houston 0

St. Agnes 39, Spectrum 18

St. Clair/Loyola 31, United South Central 20

St. Louis Park 32, Simley 12

St. Paul Central 16, Minneapolis Washburn 14

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 25, St. Paul Como Park 14

St. Thomas Academy 18, South St. Paul 6

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38, Lac qui Parle Valley 13

Tri-City United 40, New Ulm 0

Triton 23, Rochester Lourdes 8

Two Harbors 53, Barnum 20

Waseca 21, St. Peter 13

Watertown-Mayer 28, Foley 12

West Central/Ashby 14, Barnesville 12

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 48, Ortonville 16

Willmar 19, St. Cloud Apollo 18

Winona 31, Red Wing 6

Winona Cotter 34, AC/GE 16

Woodbury 15, Champlin Park 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Minneapolis Henry vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content