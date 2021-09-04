History Center of Olmsted County adds new exhibit: “The Beginning of Pridefest Exhibit”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Starting Saturday, you can tour "The Beginning of Pridefest Exhibit", and just in time for Rochester Pridefest 2021 which is at the end of September.

The exhibit features the early history of Gay Lesbian Community Services (GLCS), Pride and the current LBGTQ+ groups in the area.

This exhibit is sponsored by First Alliance Credit Union.

Here is the History Center of Olmsted County website for more information on hours and ticket pricing.