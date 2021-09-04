Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks

HOUMA, La. (AP) — The energy company that is providing power to Louisiana says full restoration of electricity to hurricane-battered areas outside New Orleans could take until the end of the month. Phillip May is president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. He said Saturday that power to as many as five southeastern Louisiana parishes might not be restored until Sept. 29, and some customers might experience even longer delays. May said Sept. 29 is a “no later than” date and the hope is to restore power faster. May says Hurricane Ida downed more power poles than hurricanes Katrina, Zeta and Delta combined. Ida killed at least 16 in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.