It’s a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his spouse, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy. And their names are Penelope Rose and Joseph August. Buttigieg announced the news Saturday on his personal Twitter account. He said last month that the couple had become parents and that he would share more information soon. The 39-year-old Buttigieg is the first openly gay person to be confirmed by the Senate for a Cabinet position. Buttigieg has talked about his desire to become a father since his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.