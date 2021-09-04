Monarch Tagging Program at Oxbow Park teaches children the importance of conservation

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Monarch Tagging Program is a citizen science program that allows anyone in the public to help find and catch monarchs.

The naturalists at Oxbow Park then gently take the butterflies that were caught and stick a numbered tag to their wing before letting them go again. This allows the naturalists to collect data and record data on them.

"I love watching the kids get so excited and I had a lot of good excitement today with the kids. They're running around and catching them. And just seeing kids get so excited about a conservation act that's super simple, and giving them the information as to why monarchs play such an important role in our lives," stated Oxbow Park Naturalist Clarissa Schrooten.

After everything is said and done, the hope with this program is to see if the monarchs from Oxbow Park make it down to Mexico and back up to the Northern states when the weather starts to get warmer again.

Oxbow Park has different park programs throughout the month. To check out its schedule, click here.