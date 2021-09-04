Newsom, Warren see national consequences in recall fight

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom to urge voters to turn in mail ballots in the recall election that could remove the Democratic incumbent from office. The pair headlined a rally in the heavily Democratic Los Angeles suburbs, where they warned the outcome of the race that concludes Sept. 14 would have national implications for climate change, immigration and women’s rights. Warren says leading Republican Larry Elder “dreams of being California’s own Donald Trump,” though Elder has argued he is not a mirror image of the former president. Newsom is warning that the race will come down to voter turnout.