Quiet and sunny Labor Day weekend; Seasonal temperatures expected

A pleasant evening is on tap for the region as we kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend. With high pressure taking control of the region, we'll see clear skies with overnight temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Beautiful conditions continue into Sunday with afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Widespread sunshine is expected with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph. The Labor Day holiday on Monday will be very pleasant this year with seasonal temperatures in the mid-70s and widespread sunshine. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. A stay shower is possible overnight, but confidence is not very high at this time.

The upcoming week will feature seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-70s, along with a rather dry stretch of weather. Tuesday will see plentiful sunshine and breezy winds as temperatures cool slightly into the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Conditions are expected to remain sunny for the start of the weekend as temperatures warm into the mid-70s.