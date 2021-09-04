Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Heron Lake-Okabena def. Worthington
Orono def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-17, 18-25, 14-25, 25-13, 15-7
Century Invite=
Championship=
Byron def. Rochester Century, 25-23, 26-24
Pool A=
Albert Lea def. Austin, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13
Albert Lea def. Glenville-Emmons, 18-25, 27-25, 15-7
Albert Lea def. Rochester Century, 25-10, 25-8
Glenville-Emmons def. Austin, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13
Rochester Century def. Austin, 25-8, 25-9
Rochester Century def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-6, 25-9
Rochester Century def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-15, 25-13
Rushford-Peterson def. Albert Lea, 25-23, 25-18
Rushford-Peterson def. Austin, 25-20, 25-22
Rushford-Peterson def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-15, 25-9
Pool B=
Byron def. Chatfield, 27-25, 25-21
Byron def. Lake City, 13-25, 25-10, 15-6
Byron def. Red Wing, 25-21, 25-21
Byron def. Waseca, 25-18, 25-15
Chatfield def. Red Wing, 25-20, 25-19
Chatfield def. Waseca, 25-15, 25-19
Lake City def. Chatfield, 26-24, 25-23
Lake City def. Red Wing, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12
Lake City def. Waseca, 25-19, 25-18
Red Wing def. Waseca, 25-11, 25-21
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/