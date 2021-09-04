Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

6:42 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Heron Lake-Okabena def. Worthington

Orono def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-17, 18-25, 14-25, 25-13, 15-7

Century Invite=

Championship=

Byron def. Rochester Century, 25-23, 26-24

Pool A=

Albert Lea def. Austin, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13

Albert Lea def. Glenville-Emmons, 18-25, 27-25, 15-7

Albert Lea def. Rochester Century, 25-10, 25-8

Glenville-Emmons def. Austin, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13

Rochester Century def. Austin, 25-8, 25-9

Rochester Century def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-6, 25-9

Rochester Century def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-15, 25-13

Rushford-Peterson def. Albert Lea, 25-23, 25-18

Rushford-Peterson def. Austin, 25-20, 25-22

Rushford-Peterson def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-15, 25-9

Pool B=

Byron def. Chatfield, 27-25, 25-21

Byron def. Lake City, 13-25, 25-10, 15-6

Byron def. Red Wing, 25-21, 25-21

Byron def. Waseca, 25-18, 25-15

Chatfield def. Red Wing, 25-20, 25-19

Chatfield def. Waseca, 25-15, 25-19

Lake City def. Chatfield, 26-24, 25-23

Lake City def. Red Wing, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12

Lake City def. Waseca, 25-19, 25-18

Red Wing def. Waseca, 25-11, 25-21

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

