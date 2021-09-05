Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies at 39 after cancer fight

LONDON (AP) — Singer Sarah Harding of the British pop group Girls Aloud has died at 39 after a battle with breast cancer. Her mother announced the death Sunday. The singer said last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and it had spread to other parts of her body. Her mother Marie said on Instagram: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.” She added that Harding was a “bright shining star” and would have wanted to be remembered for that, rather than for her fight against cancer. Harding found fame in 2002 as a contestant on the ITV talent show “Popstars: The Rivals,” which paved the way for her joining Girls Aloud.