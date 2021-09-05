Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Riot police in Montenegro have fired tear gas at protesters who fired gunshots in the air and hurled bottles and stones during the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the small Balkan nation. Police and media reports say at least seven police officers and several protesters have been injured in the clashes. At least 14 people have been detained. The ceremony Sunday morning in the former capital Cetinje angered opponents of the Serbian church in Montenegro. The country declared independence from neighboring Serbia in 2006. Hundreds of protesters confronted the police in Cetinje on Saturday around a monastery where the inauguration of Metropolitan Joanikije took place. Protesters oppose Serb influence in their country.