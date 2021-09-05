Seasonal and sunny conditions expected this week

A pleasant and cool evening is on tap for us tonight with mainly clear skies. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s with light northwest winds at 3-8 mph. Will need to keep an eye out for areas of patchy fog to develop in low-lying areas, especially in river valleys.

A beautiful Labor Day is expected for our area on Monday with highs in the mid-70s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. Near normal temperatures and sunny conditions remain for much of the week ahead with high pressure in control. Winds are expected to pick up as many of us head back to work on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect wind speeds to range between 10-20 mph out of the northwest. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with abundant sunshine.

A few clouds are possible on Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures slowly rebound into the mid-70s by Friday with mostly sunny skies. The upcoming weekend looks pleasant with highs in the mid-70s and a mix of sun and clouds.