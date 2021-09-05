Single vehicle roll over kills man in Fillmore County

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A single vehicle roll over crash killed a 19-year-old man in Fillmore County Saturday night.

It happened around 10 p.m., on Fillmore County Road 12, just one mile east of Highway 52.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the driver of the vehicle, a Lanesboro man, unresponsive.

Life saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful. He died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and the victim's identity will not be released until family is notified.

According to a press release from Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, more information regarding the crash is expected to be released early this week.

Fillmore County deputies, Preston Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Preston Ambulance and Preston Fire Department responded to the crash.