2 children pulled from Minneapolis lake, taken to hospital
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two children were rushed to a hospital after they were pulled from a Minneapolis lake. The Minneapolis Fire Department says one of the kids is 11 and one is either 12 or 13. Both were initially unconscious and had no pulse when they were pulled from Lake Nokomis on Monday. After CPR was started, the older child regained a pulse and began breathing. Additional information on their conditions was not immediately available.