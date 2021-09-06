2nd inmate in 2 weeks killed at same Indiana federal prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time in two weeks, an inmate has been killed at one of the most secure federal prison facilities in the U.S. His death is raising fresh questions about the government’s ability to keep prisoners safe amid severe understaffing and a myriad of crises plaguing the federal prison system. Two people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that Stephen Dwayne Cannada was stabbed repeatedly Friday by a fellow inmate at USP Terre Haute. It comes a little more than a week after another inmate at the same prison was beaten to death in an altercation with a fellow prisoner.