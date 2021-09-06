A sunny and comfortable week ahead

Quiet conditions will dominate the next 7-days across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. We are tracking a weather-maker that will move into northern Wisconsin Monday into Tuesday, however, precipitation associated with this weather-maker should stay to the east of the Mississippi River through Tuesday. Our next chance of widespread rain looks to be early next week.

Temperatures Tuesday will be in the middle and lower 70s with decreasing clouds through the day. Winds will be breezy out of the NW around 10-15 mph with calming winds through the evening.

Temperatures will stay in the middle and lower 70s through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the middle and lower 50s with mainly clear skies through Sunday evening. We finally work in a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm Monday into Tuesday.

Enjoy the beautiful weather this week!

Nick