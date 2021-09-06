After huge wildfires, Greece creates climate crisis ministry

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right government has created a new ministry to address the impact of climate change and has named former European Union commissioner Christos Stylianides as minister. Stilianides, who served as commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management between 2014 and 2019, was appointed in the wake of massive wildfires that burned more than 1,000 square kilometers (385 square miles) of forest on the island of Evia and in southern Greece. Stylianides, who is a Cypriot citizen, will be awarded Greek citizenship before being sworn in Friday, a government spokesman said.