Andrea Constand writes of Cosby trial, #MeToo in new memoir

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand has penned a memoir out Tuesday that offers a view from her seat at the center of a high-profile #MeToo case. “The Moment” debuts amid a stunning turn of events in the case. Prosecutors must decide this month whether to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision that freed Cosby in June after nearly three years in prison. Constand says she won’t let the latest “strange turn in this long saga” defeat her. The book also explores her life as a basketball player, her spiritual quest and her new work as an advocate for sexual assault survivors.