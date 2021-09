AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Austin Police Department have arrested murder suspect Me'Darian "Solid" Ledale McGruder who was wanted for second-degree murder.

According to the Austin Police Department Facebook page, McGruder was taken into custody Friday morning.

The 27-year-old is wanted for second-degree murder in connection to the July 31, 2021 homicide that killed 20-year-old Tyesha Gills.