Lawyer whose wife, son killed regrets decisions, gets rehab

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago and was injured when a bullet grazed his head as he changed a tire over the weekend says he is going to rehab. Alex Murdaugh’s statement Monday also said he “made a lot of decisions that I truly regret” but did not go into details. State police said Alex Murdaugh was able to call 911 after he was hurt Saturday afternoon in Hampton County. Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were killed June 7. No arrests have been made.