Federal Unemployment benefits end; Rochester residents react

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Monday, the Federal Unemployment Benefits ended.

Millions of jobless Americans who relied on federal financial assistance, because of the pandemic, will lose that financial help.

Some people hope the national working shortage could be resolved if more people return to the workforce.

"We're optimistic that that it will get people motivated to come back to work more full-time. Certainly been a struggle mostly with the service staff," said Derek Jenson, Chester's Kitchen and Bar Executive Chef.

He said the restaurant is among the many businesses that are hiring multiple positions.

And employees who were hired for a certain position may have to help out in other areas.

"We've had to close parts of the dining room. So, if we get busy, we're not able to seat everybody," Jenson said.

Last week, KTTC talked to Steve Grove, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner, who said the state is doing its part to help people find jobs

"We are very aggressively calling people are on unemployment insurance a thousand a week we called over 75,000 thousand so far and helping them find opportunities that are out there," he said.

On Facebook, some viewers were happy to hear that the federal unemployment compensation ended.

"About time!!! Maybe now people will go get a job! Lots of jobs out there." "It's going to ease my frustration. Maybe people will get back to work now." "This should have happened months ago!!! About time!!!!!!!"

However, one viewer who emailed us said going back to work for them, is a health risk.

I think it ending is horrible. I have medical issues with lungs. I can't find a job where I don't have to wear a mask or have shot. Right now the way it is , it is to unhealthy for me to work with the public. Yes I have had Covid. That is what has messed up my health. I got Covid in February 2020. Then when I went back to work and wore a mask I got bacterial pneumonia not once but three times. Dr said it was best I don't work till it's over . So what are us who can't work suppose to do?? With the variant I don't want to risk my life for no government.

Click here for information on the Minnesota Unemployment Insurance Program.

Click here for information on the Iowa Unemployment Insurance Benefits.