Brownsdale roller skating rink is a total loss after fire

BROWNSDALE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale over the weekend.

Multiple departments responded to the fire just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

It was called in by witnesses reporting being able to see flames coming from the roof.

Brownsdale and Austin Fire Departments got to the scene and saw the southern part of the building was fully engulfed. Dexter, Rose Creek and Adams Fire Departments were at the scene helping with water.

The fire was out at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Two Brownsdale Firefighters received non-life threatening injuries. One was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. The other was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys after a fall.

No one was inside at the time.

The entire building and contents are a total loss, and the dollar amount in damage is unknown.

It remains under investigation.