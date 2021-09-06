Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison

BANGKOK (AP) — A nationalist Buddhist monk in Myanmar notorious for his anti-Muslim remarks has been freed from prison after charges that he tried to stir up disaffection against the country’s previous civilian government were dropped. Another activist monk confirmed that the case was dropped and Wirathu was released. Wirathu turned himself in for arrest last November. He had been a fugitive from justice since May 2019, when a warrant was issued for his arrest for remarks he made that included crude insults of Aung San Suu Kyi, who was then Myanmar’s leader. Her government was ousted in February this year by a military takeover.