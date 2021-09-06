Former Today Weatherman Willard Scott Passes Away at 87

(NBC News) -- Legendary weatherman Willard Scott has died.

Scott forecasted the weather on Today for more three decades and spent 65 years at NBC.

Today's Al Roker confirmed Scott's passing.

Scott was well known for his big personality and launching the tradition of honoring fans who turned 100 years old.

The feature which became wildly popular featured pictures of centenarians on Smucker's jelly jars while Scott would recognize them in front of millions of people.

Willard Scott was 87 years old.