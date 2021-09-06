LONG JOURNEY HOME: Pearl Harbor sailor laid to rest in Kellogg, 80 years later

KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC) — After decades of unknown, a Pearl Harbor sailor is finally home. Monday, the family of Second Seaman Class Lloyd Timm say they have closure, as they lay him to rest.

“He came home, and we got to see it,” Lloyd Timm’s nephew, John Timm siad. “And it was marvelous.”

Timm’s remains weren’t identified until Sept. 2019 with the help of DNA technology. Timm grew up in Kellogg and was just 19 years-old when he was killed.

“Grandma would be crying,” John continued. “I don’t know about grandpa. He was pretty hard nosed. I don’t know if you could get him to cry, but maybe. I think grandma had a lot of hope, but didn’t think it would happen”

80 years later, it did happen.

Lloyd Timm’s nephew, John Timm, accepts an American flag on behalf of his late uncle.

“Bringing him home to Kellogg for proper burial brings closure to the family,” Lt. Comdr. Michael Sheehan, a Public Affairs Officer for the Navy Reserve said. “But, it also reinforces the idea that when you sign up for the military in the United States and something happens, we are going to do every effort to find you and bring you home.”

Dozens gathered at the Greenfield Cemetery in Wabasha Monday morning, as he was given full military honors.

“Lloyd deserves that,” John said. “And to get up in front of this crowd, it’s hard. I won’t ever forget this day. It will go to the grave with me and I hope I’m half the man he is.”

Timm’s sacrifice, one the world doesn’t forget.

“I picture myself what it would be like had I been there at that time,” Lt. Comdr. Sheehan said. “You probably were just waking up aboard ship, 8 o’clock on a Sunday morning. Everything probably seemed relatively peaceful and calm. Beautiful in Hawaii. And then the world changes in an instant.”

After the memorial service, another one of Timm’s nephews, who was named after his late uncle, spoke thanked the crowd for coming.

“I would like to thank my uncle Lloyd for perspective. Getting sick or a cold, or having a bad day at work is nothing like being 19 years old, serving your country and then dying for it, when the war that you died for hadn’t even started yet.”

There were a total of 429 crewmen — including Lloyd Timm — that were aboard the USS Oklahoma and killed during Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Since the Defense POW/MIS Accounting Agency has started identifying missing remains, 12 were tracked back to Minn.