Outdoor facilities wrap up summer season on Labor Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Caleb Owens and his brothers a water park business out of Foster Arend Park Beach in Rochester. An owner since 2018, he and his business are closing up shop on Monday.

"We are going to be pulling everything off the water to start up the whole cleanup and shutdown process," said Owens. "With everyone being cooped up and quarantined last year, I think they were already to get out and get back to experiencing life outdoors again."

Owens says he is happy with how the summer season went for his business.

"With June being so hot, I think everyone was looking for a place to cool off, so the attendance was high," said Owens.

The Rochester KOA also emptied out this Monday, as people went home for work and for school. However, their owner says this summer was busy, and anticipates a busy fall season following a pandemic-riddled 2020.

"If the weather stays good, then we still stay really busy, because if the weather stays good, people will still be out camping," said Barb Philip, the owner of KOA Rochester. "We kept going slowly, we were at 50% capacity, and about 20% in the pool. So, we had to slow down a bit but this year, we're right up there."

One camper at KOA spent his summer in Minnesota, and is now headed back to his home state of Texas for the winter.

"We've been around the area. We've been to Austin, to Wisconsin, La Crosse, Tomah," said Michael Jarvis, who spent the summer in Rochester. "Last summer it was a lot wetter, and this summer was a lot more sunshine. So it was pretty cool."

One Rochester resident says though the summer was fun, his kids are looking forward to their return to the classroom.

"My kids are really excited to get back to school, actually. Even though they spent a lot of time on their screens this summer, just that social aspect. They're really excited to get back and to see other people," said ErikPeter Walker, a Rochester resident.