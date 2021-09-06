Summer activities slowing down after Labor Day

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the summer season winding down, Labor Day weekend often marks one last hurrah for outdoor activities with the family before getting back into the hustle and bustle of school and other work activities.

One outdoor activity feeling the slow down Monday is kayak, canoe, and tubing rentals.

Zumbro Valley Canoe Rental in Zumbro Falls and Zumbro River Ratz in Millville both say loosened COVID-19 restrictions and the return of summer activities like the fair have less people hitting the water this summer.

"It's one of the only things you could almost do last year and still be social distanced and stuff like that," said Bob Johnson, Zumbro Valley Canoe Rental Driver and Canoe Hauler. "So I think that helped us out last year to where now everybody's back to being able to do they liked to do beforehand."

"Last year was a lot busier because with COVID, there was nothing else to do so people would come down the river and it's a good social distancing thing," said Lisa Schuchard, Zumbro River Ratz Owner.

Zumbro Valley Canoe Rental also says low water levels from the lack of rain played a small role but wasn't the main concern.

"Well, the river was low and slow so people had a little bit of walking to do here and there," Schuchard said. "The river here stayed pretty steady at about five feet, which is very low but it's still usable."

Both rental companies say things usually slow down closer to Labor Day and end the tubing season around now when water temperatures begin to cool down.

"Slowly work our way down once August is over we start bringing back and load up canoes," Johnson said. "We'll cut down on our canoes and stuff like that. Our tubes we cut down on after August, because it just generally slows down more in September."

Zumbro Valley Canoe Rental says they will still be renting canoes and kayaks the next couple weekends and Zumbro River Ratz will keep a few tubs inflated for this weekend before officially closing down for the season.