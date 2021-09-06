Two decades after 9/11, Muslim Americans still fighting bias

NEW YORK (AP) — Muslim Americans who grew up under the shadow of 9/11 have faced hostility and surveillance, mistrust and suspicion. In the 20 years since the terrorist attacks, they’ve also dealt with questions about their Muslim faith and doubts over their Americanness. But they’ve also found ways to fight back against bias. They’ve organized and crafted personal narratives about their identities. In the process, they’ve challenged stereotypes and carved out new spaces for themselves. Mistrust of Muslims didn’t start on Sept. 11, but it dramatically intensified with the attacks. The 9/11 aftershocks motivated some Muslim Americans to teach people about Islam and dispel misconceptions about their faith. Others became community organizers and ran for office.