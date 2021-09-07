Skip to Content

Child porn purveyor to get 21-27 years under new plea deal

9:44 am National news from the Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A man whom U.S. authorities have described as the world’s largest purveyor of child pornography would be sentenced to 21 to 27 years in prison under the terms of a new plea deal. Eric Eoin Marques is scheduled to be sentenced next week. His attorneys outlined the new terms in a court filing Friday. The deal between Marques and prosecutors is designed to satisfy a federal judge in Maryland who rejected their original agreement, which called for a prison sentence of 15 to 21 years. Marques pleaded guilty in February 2020 to operating a web hosting service that enabled users to anonymously access millions of illicit images and videos, many depicting the rape and torture of infants and toddlers.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content