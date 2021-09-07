Dead climber on Wyoming mountain identified as Japanese man

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — The National Park Service has identified a climber who died in northwestern Wyoming as a Japanese national who worked in California. Grand Teton National Park officials say 42-year-old Hitoshi Onoe worked in San Jose. Another climber spotted his body Saturday and called park rangers. The Park Service says route-finding is difficult in the area where the climber was found and the agency is investigating. He appeared to be climbing alone. Based on a map found with him, he apparently intended to climb the East Face route up Teewinot Mountain. Teewinot is 12,330 feet and the sixth-highest peak in the Teton Range.