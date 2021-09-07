Iowa Board of Regents approve North Liberty hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Board of Regents has approved a plan by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a $230 million hospital in North Liberty, coming a week after it was approved by a state council over dozens of objections. The Gazette reports that the regents voted unanimously to allow the health system to build the hospital as part of a nearly $400 million complex the system argues it desperately needed to relieve pressure at its other facilities. Opponents have said the planned 300,000-square-foot, four-story, 48-bed hospital will run community hospitals in the area out of business.