Lawmakers miss the Labor Day deadline to complete the Frontline Worker Pay Bill

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Legislature is still trying to decide how to divide the $250 million federal fund that was set aside for pandemic frontline workers. This bonus pay will hopefully be dished out to those in healthcare, childcare, the food processing industry and education just to name a few.

“The big issue is how many frontline workers to include in legislation,” said Rep. Ryan Winkler.

That along with which workers assumed the most risk are two things the nine member working group for the bill cannot agree on.

There are several things the group of lawmakers does agree on though.

“Everyone in the group I think agrees that we would like to see a meaningful award to those folks who will be receiving payment,” stated Rep. Anne Neu Brindley.

These nine lawmakers also agree that an income threshold or a state level tax are not necessary with this bonus.

“We know that so many people went through personal loss, they went though financial loss, they took tremendous risks for all of us, and the pandemic is ongoing," said Winkler.

A frontline worker who experienced COVID-19 and personal loss first hand after her husband passed from the virus is Emergency Medical Technician Brianne Bernini.

She is just one of the many frontline workers who testified in front of the lawmakers.

“Sadly and tragically my husband passed away right as I was done quarantining. So I didn’t get to spend the last two weeks of his life with him," Bernini stated.

As for what happens next with the Frontline Worker Fund, legislators are hoping for a special session.

"The governor does not want to call a special session if Republicans are going to fire Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who has led us through this whole pandemic. And so the governor will be looking for, I’m sure, a signed agreement from senate republican leadership that they will only pass this frontline workers payment bill, they will not take up firing commissioners," said Winkler.

“I would hope that the governor would not use other things, other items that he would be concerned about as an excuse to not get this done for Minnesota workers," Rep. Brindley said.

The State Senate still does not have a majority or minority caucus leader. This must be handled before any type of agreement can be made ahead of a special session.

The next special session would likely be at the end of this month, but lawmakers say they do not think the Frontline Worker Pay Bill will be ready by then.