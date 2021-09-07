Missing Edina 2-year-old found dead

EDINA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The search for a missing Edina toddler ends Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. when first responders found her body near water.

Iklas Abdullahi Ahmed had last been seen Monday around 5 p.m. near Rosland Park in Edina. Police say her body was found a day later by water near the park.

Hundreds were a part of the search spanning more than 18 hours over two days. When the search began Edina police said the girl was “autistic and non-verbal and may not respond.” The department said she likely “wandered away from family on her own.”

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this devastating tragedy," Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release more details at a later time.