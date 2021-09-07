More comfortable weather ahead

We've been enjoying some beautiful weather for the past few days, and that really will be continuing all week long! Temperatures will drop into the low 50s tonight with winds remaining breezy out of the west. Breezy conditions will last through the day tomorrow as well, shifting out of the north at about 10-20 mph. We'll see more sunshine and mild temperatures, highs staying in the low 70s for most towns.

More of the same is on the way for the rest of the week, with a slight warm-up on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s briefly before declining back to the low 70s for early next week. Very isolated rain chances are in the forecast for Monday and possibly on Tuesday.

The last time Rochester reached 80-degrees was over a week ago on August 30th, and looking at the 7-day it doesn't look like we'll be seeing any more 80s anytime soon!