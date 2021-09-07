Olmsted County Commissioners ‘recommend masks’ for youth

OLMSTED CO., Minn. (KTTC) -- The Olmsted County Commission Board voted on masks Tuesday morning. By a 4-3 vote, the board was split on calling for people in schools with students younger than 12 to wear face coverings.

It was deemed a 'strong recommendation,' and the feelings on the ruling were like the vote, mixed.

"I think the school board should just make it a recommendation, again, the ultimate authority should go to the parents," County Commissioner Matt Flynn said.

Flynn disagrees with mask requirements and pushed back on the Commissioners Board vote to 'highly recommend' masks in schools.

"I think COVID is a major concern, but we have to continue on, to move on with society," he said.

Some are probably wondering, why have the vote?

"It leaves that authority to the school board but reminds the school boards that the County's Board of Health is highly recommending that they take these precautions seriously," Olmsted Co. Public Health Director Graham Briggs said.

"We're also the board of health, so people think that's part of our responsibility," Flynn said.

