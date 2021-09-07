Police say 1 killed, 5 others hurt in Wichita club shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a downtown nightclub in Wichita, Kansas. Police say the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Enigma Club & Lounge, and arriving officers found one man fatally shot and five women injured. Police have identified the man killed as 34-year-old Preston Spencer, of Wichita. Police Capt. Jason Stephens identified the suspected shooter as Keshawn Maurice Dawson and said police were still searching for him as of midday Tuesday. Police say Dawson had been kicked out of the club following a fight and returned with a gun, opening fire from the sidewalk through the club’s front doors and windows.