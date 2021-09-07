Report: 150 starved to death in Ethiopia’s Tigray in August

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tigray forces in Ethiopia say at least 150 people starved to death last month in the Tigray region amid a near-complete blockade of food aid by federal and allied authorities. Close to half a million people face famine conditions there after 10 months of war. The Tigray External Affairs Office says the starvation deaths occurred in six communities as well as in camps for internally displaced people. It is the largest public assessment yet of starvation deaths. Food aid ran out last month in Tigray, a region of 6 million people, as the United Nations has described intense searches and delays of humanitarian cargo by Ethiopian authorities.