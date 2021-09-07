Sen. Paul Gazelka to announce run for Governor

ST.PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Sen. Paul Gazelka plans to announce his candidacy for Governor of Minnesota. He plans to do so Wednesday at the Minnesota State Capitol at 9 a.m.

Sen. Gazelka, a Republican, says he is concerned about the direction in which the state is headed, so he is throwing his hat into the ring.

Wednesday's press conference will include an announcement from the former Senate Majority Leader as well as a question and answer session.

Gazelka announced stepping down as majority leader on September 1.