UPDATE: Some refuse masking at Rochester School Board meeting; Superintendent holds power of mask requirements

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public School Board Chair Jean Marvin recessed Tuesday's school board meeting for 30 minutes because some people refused to wear face coverings. Marvin had said she would end the meeting if everyone did not abide by the mask mandate at the meeting.

She encouraged those attending to wear face coverings for their own health and the health of others. She also said face coverings would be provided if need be.

"I can see we have a few people here who feel it is important to not mask, so at this time we are in recess," she said.

Once the meeting resumed the masking topic continued through public comments.

"I require the resignation of everyone on this board. That is participating in the fraud," said Jim Neihoff.

"Thank you for requiring masks in all Rochester Public School buildings until our youngest students can be vaccinated this is the best way to protect them," said Amy Nelson.

"I am asking you to conduct a diligent investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic measures. Such as masks, vaccines, social distances, quarantine and others," said Elena Neihoff.

The school board voted unanimously to allow the interim superintendent to implement face covering requirements without the school board's approval.

"If the superintendent reasonably believes that prompt implementation of different face covering requirements are necessary and that constraints of time and public health considerations render it impractical to hold a school board meeting to approve implementation," said Marvin

