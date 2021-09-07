South Korea monitoring the North over military parade signs

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says it’s keeping a close watch on North Korea amid signs the country is preparing to stage another new military parade. It will likely showcase its growing nuclear and missile capabilities. North Korea often celebrates major state anniversaries by rolling out thousands of goose-stepping troops and its most advanced military hardware. Any new North Korean parade would likely feature its latest weapons systems. These are capable of threatening U.S. allies in Asia and the American homeland. Experts view them as an attempt to pressure Washington over the stalemated nuclear diplomacy.