Spanish hospital baby switch discovered two decades later

MADRID (AP) — Health authorities in Spain are blaming human error for the switching of two baby girls in a maternity ward almost 20 years ago. The mix-up came to light after one of them discovered by chance through a DNA test as a teenager that she wasn’t the daughter of her presumed parents. The woman, now 19, who discovered she had been given to the wrong parents is demanding compensation of $3.5 million. The other woman who was handed to the wrong parents has reportedly been informed of the mistake. Health officials said improved systems for recording births mean the same mistake couldn’t happen now.