Two boys rescued from Lake Nokomis are hospitalized

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two boys are hospitalized in critical condition after rescuers pulled them from Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. Hennepin County sheriff’s officials say the two brothers, one believed to be 8-years-old and the other 11, were swimming with their father Monday afternoon when they struggled in deep water. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Skoogman says rescuers “located them rather quickly, getting to one in about a minute and to the other in a few minutes.” First responders administered CPR before the brothers were transported to a hospital.