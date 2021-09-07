UK carrier commander: Japan visit underscores partnership

TOKYO (AP) — The commander of the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth’ says the first port call in Japan by his strike group underscores Britain’s commitment to strengthening its military partnership with Japan. The visit comes as Japan is seeking to expand its military cooperation beyond its traditional alliance with the United States as China’s navy expands and increasingly presses its territorial claims. The strike group’s commander, Commodore Moorhouse, says they were “escorted and shadowed” by China’s navy but the encounter with the Chinese was “safe and professional.”