UK government eyes tax hike to pay for care for older people

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to fulfill a election promise to grapple with the rocketing cost of the long-term care needed by Britain’s growing older population. He appears set to break another election vow to do it. The pledge was not to raise taxes. Johnson is scheduled to tell Parliament on Tuesday how his Conservative government will raise billions to fund the care millions of Britons need at the end of their lives. He is expected to announce an increase in National Insurance payments made by working-age people to fund care and the broader health service, which has been strained by the coronavirus pandemic. That would break the firm promise in Johnson’s 2019 election platform not to raise personal taxes.