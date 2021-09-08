20 years after 9/11, work of identifying remains continues

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s medical examiner’s office is continuing the difficult task of identifying remains recovered from the rubble of the World Trade Center. Just days before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, officials say they have identified the remains of two more people. In all, 2,753 people were reported missing at the twin towers, but the remains of only 1,647 victims have been positively identified. Officials are hopeful that recent advances will help identify more remains. But they acknowledge that some may never be identified. Still, the work goes on.